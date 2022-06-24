X

    Shaedon Sharpe Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    Bypassing college and the G League didn't affect Shaedon Sharpe's draft stock all that much, as the young wing was selected No. 7 overall in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers at this year's NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Shaedon Sharpe

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'4"

    Pro Comparison: Zach LaVine

    Scouting Report: Despite not playing a minute of college basketball, Sharpe flashed top-five-pick potential in high school and AAU, fueled by effortless bounce and shooting range for a 6'4" guard. While it's difficult to gauge how well he reads the game, the combination of physical talent and skill appears too enticing for teams hoping to add a star-caliber prospect and perimeter firepower.

    Trail Blazers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Shaedon Sharpe, SG (rookie scale contract)

    Damian Lillard, PG: $44.1M (2025)

    Jerami Grant, PF: $20M (2023)

    Eric Bledsoe, PG: $17.5M (2023)

    Josh Hart, SG: $12.6M (2024)

    Justise Winslow, SF: $4M (2023)

    Keon Johnson, SG: $3.1M (2025)

    Nassir Little, SF: $2.7M (2023)

    Didi Louzada, SF: $1.9M (2025)

    Trendon Watford, SF: $1.5M (2025)

    Greg Brown III, PF: $1.4M (2024)

    Free Agents

    Joe Ingles, SF: UFA

    Jusuf Nurkic, C: UFA

    Anfernee Simons, SG: RFA

    Ben McLemore, SF: UFA

    CJ Elleby, SF: RFA

    Elijah Hughes, SF: RFA

    Keljin Blevins, SG: RFA

    Sharpe's situation is a unique one. He graduated early from high school and enrolled at Kentucky in the spring semester this year, though he never appeared in a game for the Wildcats.

    But because he turned 19 before the NBA draft and was a year removed from high school, he was eligible to be drafted. The question coming into the summer was whether he would choose to play for Kentucky next season or enter the NBA draft, where he was expected to be a lottery pick.

    He chose the latter.

    Sharpe was the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2021 after reclassifying, per 247Sports' composite rankings, so there's no doubting his potential and upside. But he'll enter the NBA as one of the more unproven prospects, albeit with tantalizing upside.

