Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Wait Until Offseason to Discuss Blue Jays Contract

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is just 23 years old and surely in line for a massive contract extension down the line, but he is reportedly not interested in discussing that until after the 2022 campaign.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Guerrero's representatives told the American League East team that they plan on postponing contract negotiations until after the season, "when they may be more amenable to exploring something significant."

Guerrero is not set for unrestricted free agency until 2026 but is scheduled for arbitration in each of the next three years.

The corner infielder hit 15 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and played all 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign before last season was his breakout one.

He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who finished second in American League MVP voting with a .311/.401/.601 slash line, 48 home runs and 111 RBI. The home run, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all led the league, as did his OPS total of 1.002.

Guerrero also further proved his durability by appearing in 161 games.

The Montreal native has been under the spotlight this year, and he has responded in dramatic fashion with a .391/.417/.957 slash line, four home runs and eight RBI in Toronto's first six games. He is a major reason the team is off to a 4-2 start and looks the part of a contender in the AL East.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Guerrero also drilled three home runs in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the New York Yankees as the Blue Jays look to create some early momentum with division contests.

If Guerrero can help them do just that and perhaps even challenge for a deep playoff run while performing at an MVP level, he certainly will be in line for quite the contract extension at the end of the season when he is ready to reopen discussions.