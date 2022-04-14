Bo Bichette, Blue Jays Reportedly Aren't Close to Multiyear Contract Extension

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly sent a multiyear contract offer to shortstop Bo Bichette, but the two sides are not "close at this time," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 24-year-old Bichette played his first full MLB season in 2021. He led the majors with 191 hits and ended the year with 29 home runs, 102 RBI and a .298 batting average. Bichette also earned his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

He is currently eligible to become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Obviously, time isn't of the essence with Bichette ineligible to become a free agent for another three years. But the Blue Jays would still be wise to keep him around long term before he has the chance to leave Toronto.

Bichette is part of a loaded Jays lineup that includes superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., slick-fielding third baseman Matt Chapman and a slew of veterans who can rake, such as outfielders George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays look like they could be positioned for a World Series window, especially with a strong group of starters that includes Alek Manoah, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.

They're off to a good start already, going 4-2 after six games. Bichette and the Jays will look to close out a series win against the New York Yankees when they take on the hosts on Thursday evening.