Max Christie Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Max Christie Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers RosterJune 24, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Max Christie
Position: SG/SF
Height: 6'4"
Pro Comparison: Jeremy Lamb
Scouting Report: Though Christie struggled to make shots, high school and FIBA tape—plus a believable stroke—have teams willing to buy his long-term shooting development, At 6'4", he's a fundamentally sound wing who can hit jumpers off spot-ups, screens and pull-ups.
Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Max Christie, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract
LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)
Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023, Player Option)
Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $10.3M (2024)
Kendrick Nunn, SG: $5.1M (2023)
Stanley Johnson, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)
Austin Reaves, SG: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)
Avery Bradley, SG: UFA
Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA
Dwight Howard, C: UFA
Carmelo Anthony, PF: UFA
Kent Bazemore, SG: UFA
Malik Monk, SG: UFA
Wenyen Gabriel, PF: UFA
D.J. Augustin, PG: UFA
Jay Huff, C: RFA
Mason Jones, SG: RFA
Mac McClung, PG: RFA
Quincy Douby, PG: RFA
Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during his freshman season in East Lansing. While he struggled for much of the season with his shooting stroke, knocking down only 38.2 percent of his shots from the field, he arrived as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports, and one of the most highly touted recruits in Michigan State history.
The Lakers will likely bring Christie along slowly, perhaps sending him to the G League for much of his rookie season so he can work on his development. If he's able to fine-tune his game and get his shooting stroke back in rhythm—it was considered a strength before last season—Christie could be a steal.