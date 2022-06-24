X

    Max Christie Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Max Christie

    Position: SG/SF

    Height: 6'4"

    Pro Comparison: Jeremy Lamb

    Scouting Report: Though Christie struggled to make shots, high school and FIBA tape—plus a believable stroke—have teams willing to buy his long-term shooting development, At 6'4", he's a fundamentally sound wing who can hit jumpers off spot-ups, screens and pull-ups.

    Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Max Christie, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

    LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

    Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023, Player Option)

    Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

    Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $10.3M (2024)

    Kendrick Nunn, SG: $5.1M (2023)

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Stanley Johnson, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)

    Austin Reaves, SG: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

    Free Agents

    Avery Bradley, SG: UFA

    Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA

    Dwight Howard, C: UFA

    Carmelo Anthony, PF: UFA

    Kent Bazemore, SG: UFA

    Malik Monk, SG: UFA

    Wenyen Gabriel, PF: UFA

    D.J. Augustin, PG: UFA

    Jay Huff, C: RFA

    Mason Jones, SG: RFA

    Mac McClung, PG: RFA

    Quincy Douby, PG: RFA

    Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during his freshman season in East Lansing. While he struggled for much of the season with his shooting stroke, knocking down only 38.2 percent of his shots from the field, he arrived as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports, and one of the most highly touted recruits in Michigan State history.

    The Lakers will likely bring Christie along slowly, perhaps sending him to the G League for much of his rookie season so he can work on his development. If he's able to fine-tune his game and get his shooting stroke back in rhythm—it was considered a strength before last season—Christie could be a steal.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.