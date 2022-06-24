Max Christie Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Max Christie

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Lamb

Scouting Report: Though Christie struggled to make shots, high school and FIBA tape—plus a believable stroke—have teams willing to buy his long-term shooting development, At 6'4", he's a fundamentally sound wing who can hit jumpers off spot-ups, screens and pull-ups.

Lakers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Max Christie, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

LeBron James, SF: $42.8M (2023)

Russell Westbrook, PG: $41.4M (2023, Player Option)

Anthony Davis, PF: $38M (2025)

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $10.3M (2024)

Kendrick Nunn, SG: $5.1M (2023)

Stanley Johnson, SF: $1.6M (2023, Team Option)

Austin Reaves, SG: $1.2M (2023, Team Option)

Free Agents

Avery Bradley, SG: UFA

Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA

Dwight Howard, C: UFA

Carmelo Anthony, PF: UFA

Kent Bazemore, SG: UFA

Malik Monk, SG: UFA

Wenyen Gabriel, PF: UFA

D.J. Augustin, PG: UFA

Jay Huff, C: RFA

Mason Jones, SG: RFA

Mac McClung, PG: RFA

Quincy Douby, PG: RFA

Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists during his freshman season in East Lansing. While he struggled for much of the season with his shooting stroke, knocking down only 38.2 percent of his shots from the field, he arrived as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports, and one of the most highly touted recruits in Michigan State history.

The Lakers will likely bring Christie along slowly, perhaps sending him to the G League for much of his rookie season so he can work on his development. If he's able to fine-tune his game and get his shooting stroke back in rhythm—it was considered a strength before last season—Christie could be a steal.