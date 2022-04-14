Hassan Whiteside's Miami Beach House Featuring Rooftop Deck, Gym Listed at $23M

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Hassan Whiteside is looking to downsize.

TMZ Sports reported the Utah Jazz center is looking to unload his Miami beachfront mansion for $23 million.

The house features six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, movie theater, full gym and several other amenities.

Whiteside bought the house for $15.7 million in 2016, the first year of his four-year, $98 million deal with the Miami Heat. He has signed a pair of veteran's minimum contracts of around $2.4 million since that deal expired, so it's possible he's looking to scale back to a home that better fits his current finances.

Either way, with the housing market currently in a boom period, it seems almost certain Whiteside will make a healthy profit once his mansion finally finds a buyer.