Hassan Whiteside's Miami Beach House Featuring Rooftop Deck, Gym Listed at $23M

Hassan Whiteside's Miami Beach House Featuring Rooftop Deck, Gym Listed at $23MApril 14, 2022
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Hassan Whiteside is looking to downsize.
TMZ Sports reported the Utah Jazz center is looking to unload his Miami beachfront mansion for $23 million.
The house features six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, movie theater, full gym and several other amenities.
Whiteside bought the house for $15.7 million in 2016, the first year of his four-year, $98 million deal with the Miami Heat. He has signed a pair of veteran's minimum contracts of around $2.4 million since that deal expired, so it's possible he's looking to scale back to a home that better fits his current finances.
Either way, with the housing market currently in a boom period, it seems almost certain Whiteside will make a healthy profit once his mansion finally finds a buyer.