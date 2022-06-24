JD Davison Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Celtics Roster

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

JD Davison already said he was "done with college," and now he knows where he'll be starting his professional career after the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 53 overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: JD Davison

Position: PG

Height: 6'1"

Pro Comparison: Eric Bledsoe

Scouting Report: Davison put together an impressive highlight reel of athletic plays and passing, but limited shooting range, a weak pull-up game and no signs of self-creation have made it tougher to picture him as a starting point guard. He'll receive first-round consideration from teams willing to buy his chances of improving his jumper. He projects as the same type of energy bench guard he was for Alabama.

Celtics Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

JD Davison: Rookie Scale Contract

Jayson Tatum, PF: $32.6M (2026)

Al Horford, PF: $27.3M (2023)

Jaylen Brown, SG: $26.6M (2024)

Marcus Smart, PG: $19.1M (2026)

Derrick White, PG: $17.5M (2025)

Robert Williams III, C: $12M (2026)

Daniel Theis, C: $8.9M (2025)

Aaron Nesmith, SF: $4.1M (2024)

Grant Williams, PF: $3M (2023)

Payton Pritchard, PG: $2.6M (2024)

Nik Stauskas, SG: $1.3M (2023)

Malik Fitts, PF: $992K (2023)

Sam Hauser, SF: $939K (2023, Club Option)

Juwan Morgan, SF: $917K (2023, Club Option)

Free Agents

Luke Kornet, C: UFA

Brodric Thomas, G: RFA

Matt Ryan, SF: RFA

Davison, 19, played well for Alabama in his freshman season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes per game across 33 contests. He shot 46.3 percent from the field, though just 30.1 percent from three.

Oh, and he can get up:

He helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 19-14 record and a berth in the NCAA tournament, though the team lost to Notre Dame in the first round, 78-64. That wasn't on Davison, who came off the bench to give Alabama 11 points and nine assists, though he also turned the ball over six times.

After the season, Alabama head coach Nate Oats told reporters that Davison has "ridiculous upside and his best basketball is years down the road."

Boston is banking on that.