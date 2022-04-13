Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Pulled After 7 Perfect Innings in 2022 Debut vs. Twins

David Berding/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw's 2022 season is off to a perfect start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star tossed seven perfect innings with 13 strikeouts in Wednesday's start against the Minnesota Twins before being removed after throwing 80 pitches.

The Dodgers' quest for a combined perfect game ended in the bottom of the eighth on Gary Sanchez's one-out single off Alex Vesia.

