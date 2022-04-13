Cowboys Announce Blockchain.com Partnership; 1st Cryptocurrency Deal by NFL Team

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have announced a cryptocurrency partnership with Blockchain.com.

In a joint press conference with Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced the deal:

The Cowboys are the first NFL team that has an official cryptocurrency deal.

Smith also issued a statement about the pact with Jones and the Cowboys:

"Long before the NFL gave the green light to work with crypto companies, we’ve been getting to know the Cowboys and the Jones family. Over the past few months, it’s been an honor to get to know Jerry Jones. He is a luminary in business, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and is synonymous with American culture. He showed what a wildcatter from rural America could do, taking Texas’ best known professional sports team and transforming it into the most valuable sports brand in the world."

Smith noted the partnership will start with "stadium and in-game activations, in which fans have a never-before-seen experience using crypto and web3 as part of their gameday experience."

Cryptocurrency has been growing in popularity in recent years. Several sports leagues have entered into partnerships with digital currency outlets.

The NBA's signed its first cryptocurrency sponsorship deal with Coinbase in October. Crypto.com bought the naming rights to the Los Angeles arena shared by the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings for $700 million, per CNBC's Jabari Young.

Young reported last month that the NFL said in a memo to all 32 clubs that they could seek blockchain sponsorships, but they are "prohibited from directly promoting cryptocurrency" and fan tokens.