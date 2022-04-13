Pistons' Cade Cunningham: 'I Think I Should Be' 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

You may not be surprised to hear whom Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham thinks should be honored as this season's best rookie in the NBA.

"I think I should be Rookie of the Year because of all the things I’ve been able to do for my team this year." he said to Andscape's Marc J. Spears. "I feel like I helped my team in a lot of different ways that may not have always turned out to be wins. If you watch my game, and watch the way that I play, you could appreciate all the things that I do on the floor."

