NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Latest on Willis, Pickett, Corral, Ridder, QB Predraft Visits

A series of quarterback visits were announced Wednesday ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, which gets underway April 28 in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at a few teams set for meetings with the class' top signal-callers this week:

Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bailey Zappe (via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Corral, Carson Strong (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport)

Seattle Seahawks: Ridder (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)

The Panthers are predictably casting a wide net in their search for a new franchise quarterback.

Carolina used three QBs last season—Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker—and they combined to post a 68.5 passer rating, the lowest mark in the league.

With head coach Matt Rhule entering the 2022 season on the hot seat after leading the team to a 10-23 record over his first two campaigns, it would be a surprise if the team doesn't invest the No. 6 overall pick on a quarterback with hope of a quick turnaround.

Willis presents the most upside, with the arm talent to make any throw and the running ability to make key plays on the ground, but he's a bit undersized (6'1'') and may benefit from starting his career on the sideline while working on his footwork and learning NFL defensive schemes.

So the Panthers must decide whether to take the Liberty standout, who has long-term Pro Bowl potential, or a quarterback more ready to start right away given the pressure to win now.

In March, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer confirmed there's urgency to find a quarterback despite an equally glaring need at left tackle.

"This will be interesting because the tackles will be the best players on the board," Fitterer told reporters. "But we do need a quarterback, and at some point, you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10. You hate to force it, because when you force it, you could make a mistake."

Elsewhere, the Steelers and Seahawks both have major voids to fill after their longtime franchise QBs departed in the offseason. Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger retired, and Seattle's Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, and the former Chicago Bears starter, who spent last season as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills, will likely be given an opportunity to seize the starting spot to open the regular season.

In turn, Pittsburgh can afford to make a bet on potential without the need for the quarterback it takes, either in Round 1 or later in the draft, to start right away.

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in the blockbuster Wilson deal. But neither he nor Jacob Eason is the likely long-term answer under center, so the team may be in the market for a more NFL-ready signal-caller.

Ultimately, this year's draft from a quarterback perspective is tricky to predict because there's no consensus No. 1 prospect and the teams in the market to upgrade at the position are all in different spots in terms of looking to contend soon or just starting a rebuild.

It could make for some unexpected picks when the draft takes place at month's end.