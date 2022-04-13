Aidan Hutchinson, Sauce Gardner Go Top 2 in Mel Kiper's 2-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft released Wednesday, ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. projected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hutchinson would join 2019 No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen to give the Jags one of the most promising pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Kiper also mocked a defensive player second overall to the Detroit Lions in the form of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Detroit hasn't gotten much out of cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but if he can stay healthy and Gardner is as good as advertised, the Lions could have a dominant cornerback duo for years to come.

Here is a full rundown of the top 10 selections from Kiper's most recent mock draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants (via CHI): Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

9. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Drake London, WR, USC

In Kiper's view, the top of the 2022 draft is going to be dominated by defensive players, as he doesn't have an offensive player coming off the board until fifth overall.

Joining Hutchinson and Gardner as defensive players in the top four is a pair of high-upside pass-rushers in Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, who respectively go to the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

The first offensive player Kiper believes will be selected is NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who went to the New York Giants at No. 5 overall, but he doesn't have an offensive skill player getting taken until Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to the Carolina Panthers at sixth overall.

Willis has been surging up draft boards thanks to an impressive performance at his pro day, and it now seems highly likely that he will be the first quarterback off the board.

There is perhaps no more quarterback-needy team in the NFL than Carolina, and taking Willis would prevent the Panthers from having to go back to the Sam Darnold experiment next season.

Willis is one of only two quarterbacks Kiper projects to go in the first round, with the other being Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.

One notable drop in the mock is that of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton had been considered a virtual lock to go inside the top five and potentially even as high as second overall, but Kiper has him falling to the Washington Commanders at No. 11.

An uninspiring 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds is likely primarily to blame for his fall from grace, but he has elite instincts and could be the steal of the draft if he does fall.

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 28, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on April 29 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 30.