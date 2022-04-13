NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Bracket After Nets, Timberwolves Advance

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Tuesday night provided a bit more clarity in the NBA playoff picture. After a pair of play-in games in each conference, two spots were filled and there are only two more spots up for grabs.

The Brooklyn Nets claimed the No. 7 seed in the East by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108. The Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round. Over in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 to secure the seventh spot and set up a first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Cavaliers and Clippers will await the winners of Wednesday's play-in games to determine the No. 8 seed in each conference.

Here's a look at the updated playoff bracket.

Eastern Conference

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) TBD

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

Eastern Play-In Game

No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets (winner advances to face No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers for eighth seed)

Western Conference

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (8) TBD

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz

Western Play-In Game

No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs (winner advances to face No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers for eighth seed)

The Nets needed their two superstars to play up to their reputation and they did just that. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were the engine behind Brooklyn's offense, combining for 59 points and 23 assists in the victory.

Irving was perfect on his first 11 shots en route to a 34-point night on 12-of-15 shooting. Durant scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

Bruce Brown also had a strong game for Brooklyn with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Nets also got a combined 29 points from their center position with Andre Drummond (16 points) and Nic Claxton (13 points) providing some strong energy inside.

The Nets had to hold off a late run by the Cavaliers after leading by as 22 in the third quarter. Brooklyn's supporting cast will have to continue to play at a high level behind Durant and Irving if they hope to have a chance against the Celtics.

As for the Timberwolves, they over came an awful performance by star center Karl-Anthony Towns. After being stifled all game, Towns fouled out with over seven minutes left, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and four turnovers.

Anthony Edwards dropped 30 points and D'Angelo Russell added 29 to help fill make up for Towns' subpar performance. The two of them powered a fierce comeback in the fourth quarter that saw the Timberwolves end the game on a 26-11 run.

Patrick Beverley also provided some outstanding tenacity on defense throughout the game. He ignited the home crowd during the comeback with his energy and effort. The game meant a little extra to him after he spent the last four years with the Clippers before they traded him this offseason.

A win like this builds character for the Timberwolves, who proved they can win even when Towns has an off night. But the big man will have to be exponentially better if Minnesota wants to make it out of the first round.