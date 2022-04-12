Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters Announces 3rd Retirement from Tennis

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Women's tennis player Kim Clijsters announced Tuesday that she was retiring from tennis, her third retirement from the sport.

"I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments," she wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait to see what new adventures will cross my path. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past two years!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

