Bucks Rumors: Iverson Molinar Agrees to UDFA Contract After 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks after they reportedly agreed to a free-agent deal with him, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Molinar was not selected during the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Iverson Molinar

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'2"

Pro Comparison: Aaron Holiday

Scouting Report: A down shooting year hurt Molinar's chances of rising up boards, but he was an efficienct scorer inside the arc with one of the draft's best floaters.

After putting up modest numbers as a freshman at Mississippi State, Molinar broke out in a big way during the 2020-21 season and was a high-level scorer in each of his final two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Molinar averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and a sizzling 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

His shooting dropped off to 45.4 percent from the floor and just 25.2 percent from long range as a junior, but Molinar improved otherwise with 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest en route to being named a First Team All-SEC selection.

The Panama City, Panama, native is one of the most explosive guards in the 2022 rookie class, and he will now look to translate his impressive offensive skill set to the NBA.