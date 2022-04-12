Shams: Zion Williamson 'Looked Good' During 5-on-5 Pelicans Scrimmage

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Zion Williamson participated in a five-on-five scrimmage with the New Orleans Pelicans last week and reportedly "looked good," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on The Pat McAfee Show:

Despite the success, the team will still remain cautious as he works his way back to full strength.

"After not playing all season, I don't expect Zion Williamson during this play-in or playoffs," Charania said.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 regular season while recovering from a foot injury he suffered in the offseason.

The 21-year-old was initially expected to return in time for the start of the season, but continued setbacks kept him off the court.

Charania noted he felt "soreness" the last time he participated in five-on-five scrimmages in December.

The Pelicans were able to earn a spot in the play-in tournament without him, finishing with the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. They must beat the San Antonio Spurs and then the loser of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers in order to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

The squad's chances of advancing would be greater with Williamson on the roster, but it doesn't appear likely he will return to the lineup until next year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The forward remains a promising player, earning an All-Star selection in his lone full season in the NBA. He finished 2020-21 with averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while hitting 61.1 percent of his attempts from the field.

If the 2019 No. 1 overall pick can return to full strength next season, the Pelicans can be a dangerous team in the Western Conference.

Williamson still must prove his durability after playing just 85 total games in three NBA seasons.