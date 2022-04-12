NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Matt Corral to Panthers a 'Real Possibility' amid Pickett Buzz

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Quarterback buzz is heating up ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Peter Schrager reported on the NFL Network the Carolina Panthers selecting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 6 overall pick is a "real possibility." The Panthers have also been heavily linked to Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett.

