Juwan Howard Reportedly Wants to Keep Coaching Sons at Michigan Amid Lakers Rumors

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel on Monday, but one potential candidate reportedly isn't interested in the position.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported that Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, who interviewed for the Lakers job that eventually went to Vogel in 2019, doesn't plan on going anywhere.

"According to people familiar with Howard’s situation, he wants to continue coaching his two sons, Jett and Jace, who both play at Michigan," Turner wrote.

Howard spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and also is a former teammate of Lakers star LeBron James, as they were a part of back-to-back NBA title wins in Miami.

In his third season at Michigan, Howard coached the Wolverines to a 19-15 record and a berth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's tournament. He served a suspension near the end of the regular season after being involved in a post-game altercation in which he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka said Monday that the team isn't going to rush its search for a new head coach.

"I think it's going to be a very methodical process, and I think the principles here are not to pick an end date and say, 'Hey, we have to have someone by this date.' I think we want to find the right person," Pelinka said. "I think that's the most important thing. I think all things considered, it would be great to have someone in place by the [NBA] draft."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers are reportedly also interested in pursuing Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse and Quin Snyder, but they are all also still under contract with their respective teams.