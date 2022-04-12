Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Says It's a 'No-Brainer' to Exercise $5.3M Contract Option

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn doesn't plan on going anywhere after missing the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

Nunn told reporters Monday that it's a "no-brainer" for him to exercise his $5.3 million player option to remain with Los Angeles for next season and that he expects to be fully healthy in time for training camp.

After signing a two-year, $10.3 million contact in August, Nunn was expected to be a key rotation player for the Lakers. But he suffered a bone bruise in his right knee in October, and later he had a setback in his rehab. With a full year on the shelf, he likely wouldn't get a better deal on the open market if he were to opt out of his contract.

The peak of Nunn's career was his rookie season in 2019-20 when he burst on the scene with the Miami Heat. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Ja Morant and became the first undrafted player to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

The last time Nunn was on the court was when he played 56 games for Miami in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Nunn's absence this year was one of the many issues hindering the Lakers, who finished 33-49 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The veteran-laden roster was riddled by injuries to star players and had chemistry issues. Los Angeles fired head coach Frank Vogel on Monday after his third season at the helm.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When Nunn is healthy, the Lakers will need him to find the consistency he displayed during his first two seasons.