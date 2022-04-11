Lakers' Wayne Ellington Tweets He'll Put Hands on Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The next time Wayne Ellington sees Facundo Campazzo, it's on sight.

The Lakers guard took to Twitter early Monday morning to threaten Campazzo after the Denver Nuggets guard was ejected for shoving Ellington from behind in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Campazzo received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected in the second quarter after running up and shoving Ellington, causing him to fall and hit his head on teammate Wenyen Gabriel's knee.

Ellington was able to stay in the game, scoring 18 points in 30 minutes during the Lakers' 146-141 overtime victory.

While the incident seemed like it was something that would be forgotten, Ellington is making it clear he didn't take kindly to Campazzo's dirty play.

When and where the two players come across each other again is another question entirely. Ellington and Campazzo are both free agents this offseason, and neither were particularly impressive rotation players for their respective teams in 2021-22.

The next fight for Ellington and Campazzo may be battling for an NBA roster spot in free agency.