NBA Rumors: Timberwolves HC Chris Finch, Coaching Staff Receive Contract Extensions

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will sign a multiyear extension with the team, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic and The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

The coaching staff will also receive extensions.

Finch is in his first full campaign with the Timberwolves after replacing Ryan Saunders midway through last season. Minnesota ended the 2021-22 regular season with a 46-36 record, seventh-best in the Western Conference.

The squad has home-court advantage in its play-in tournament matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, needing one win in the next two games to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

If Minnesota does advance, it would be the team's first playoff appearance since 2017-18 and just the franchise's second since 2003-04.

The Wolves have already experienced a massive transformation under Finch.

Saunders was fired after going 7-24 to begin the 2020-21 campaign, causing the team to bring in Finch, who was serving as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. The team saw immediate improvements, finishing the year 16-25.

Minnesota made even bigger strides this season after the coaching staff installed a fast-paced attack that helped the Timberwolves lead the NBA with 115.9 points per game.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns earned his third All-Star selection with averages of 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has emerged as a star, averaging 21.3 points per contest.

The team has thrived with a young roster, with Patrick Beverley the only player in the rotation older than 28.

Finch will look to keep developing this squad with the hope of turning it into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.