Hutchinson, Malik Willis Go Top 2 in Jordan Reid's ESPN 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Malik Willis hype train is officially full steam ahead.

ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Liberty product going with the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions in his latest seven-round mock draft, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to see Willis falling out of the top 10 at the end of the month.

Willis is the most physically gifted passer in this class, drawing comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but is also a raw talent who did not face elite competition or produce out-of-this-world stats at Liberty.

Reid has Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

