Henry Cejudo Eyeing UFC Return, Will Re-Enter USADA Drug-Testing Pool

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo appears to be gearing up for a return to the octagon.

Cejudo's manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that Cejudo plans to re-enter himself into the USADA drug-testing pool on Monday, signifying the end of his two-year retirement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.