Lionel Messi 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gem Mint 10 Card Sells for Historic $522K

John Berry/Getty Images

A 2014 Panini Lionel Messi World Cup Gold Prizm card sold for $522,000 at auction Saturday, a record for the Argentine superstar.

The card was graded GEM MT PSA 10, per Goldin, and is the crown jewel for any Messi collector.

Per the auction site, the set "was the first ever major release of a soccer product in the United States. This first Prizm set includes a depiction of Messi in his national Argentina kit. It is not hyperbole to write that this limited-edition piece rarely becomes available on the market. This gem is serial-numbered '02/10' on the back."

A 2002-03 Panini Sport Mega Craques Cristiano Ronaldo also sold for $218,400 on Saturday, per Goldin.