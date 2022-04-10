NBA Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Not Happy with Kings, Feels They're Limiting His Value

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Donte DiVincenzo might be looking for a fresh start after seeing limited action to end the year with the Sacramento Kings.

James Ham of Kings Beat explained the situation:

"DiVincenzo and his group ... are not at all happy with the Sacramento Kings," Ham reported (at the 34:04 mark). "They believe that the Kings, very specifically, did not start him down the stretch of the season to limit his value in free agency."

The guard is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Kings can match an official offer from another team. With limited interest in free agency, there is a better chance Sacramento can keep him on the roster at a reasonable price.

DiVincenzo has a $6.6 million qualifying offer for 2022-23, but Ham noted that mark would have been higher if he fell into the "starter criteria."

The 25-year-old started just one of 24 games with the Kings in 2021-22 after joining the team following a four-team trade that sent Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks and Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons.

Though he averaged 10.0 points per game in this stretch, consistency was an issue with fluctuating playing time. The Kings certainly could have used more production on the way to a 29-52 record heading into the final game of the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

DiVincenzo surprising took more shots per game last season as part of a loaded Bucks squad that went onto win the NBA title. The 6'4" guard started all 66 regular-season games he played in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

This upside could make DiVincenzo an interesting option for teams this offseason, with his camp expecting at least a mid-level exemption, per Ham.

Sacramento still seemingly wanted to prevent the secret from getting out, ensuring he can remain with the organization for another cheap contract.