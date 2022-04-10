WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, Singer Ryan Cabrera Get Married in California

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera got married Saturday.

Per Brianne Tracy of People, the couple "exchanged vows at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California."

Bliss described the ceremony as "very non-traditional" with a "rock-star" theme.

According to Tracy, guests at the wedding were "able to pour their own glass of Campo Viejo Cava champagne from the Bubble Tap trailer as they soaked in the acoustic sounds of singer Tyler Ward and harpist Lexie Lowell."

Instead of traditional flower girls, people walked down the aisle throwing shots to attendees in order to "really set the stage."

The couple also set up a tequila bar, an Absolut vodka bar, a Jameson whiskey bar and a wine and beer bar featuring Bonita Bonita Wine at their reception.

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in 2019. He proposed in November 2020.

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES," Bliss wrote on Instagram after Cabrera's proposal.

Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing to Charlotte Flair in a match for the Raw women's championship at Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the Twisted Goddess was undergoing sinus surgery.

It's plausible her wedding has caused WWE to hold her off from returning. She could potentially be brought back at any point now that the nuptials have taken place.

The Raw brand can certainly use more depth in the women's division. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are the top two women's stars on the red brand.

Bliss is one of the best performers in the women's division in all of WWE. She has the ability to play a heel or babyface and could potentially feud with anyone on the red brand when she comes back.