Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Ruled Out for Finale with Injuries

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' season finale against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening due to injury.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN provided the injury report for the game at Denver's Ball Arena, with a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

LeBron James has already missed the past four games with a left ankle sprain. Davis, Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony each missed the last two matchups with their reported ailments.

The 32-49 Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Davis and Westbrook have been out ever since with the team playing out the string.

