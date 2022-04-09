NBA Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Likely to Be Shopped by Pacers During Offseason

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The rebuilding Indiana Pacers made a few big moves this season after trading Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings and dealing Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they could still be busy looking to part ways with other notable names.

Of note, Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon may be on the trading block, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein on his Substack:

"Sources say that the Pacers have also left numerous rival teams with the impression that they will be trying to move Malcolm Brogdon this offseason when Brogdon is finally eligible again to be dealt. League rules precluded Brogdon from being moved this season after a two-year, $45 million extension he received in October took the overall value of Brogdon’s contract to nearly $90 million over four years."

Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign (36 games).

The 25-55 Pacers, who are on an eight-game losing streak, have some pieces in place to build around for the future. For starters, Tyrese Haliburton looks like a future star, with the 22-year-old averaging 17.4 points and 9.6 assists per game for Indiana. The 22-year-old is also shooting an efficient 49.5 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from three-point range.

Big man Jalen Smith, who the Phoenix Suns traded to Indiana before the deadline, has also impressed with 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. The 22-year-old is notably shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In essence, the Pacers could be moving toward a major youth movement. Brogdon, who will be 30 years old next December, is likely better suited playing for a contending team rather than one in the midst of a massive rebuild.

He does have three years and $65.5 million left on his contract, which could make it hard for the Pacers to move, but Brogdon is a productive guard who would make any team better.

Provided the Achilles injury that has hampered him for much of this season doesn't linger into next year, Brogdon should be one of the best guards available on the trading block.