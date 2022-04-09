Lakers Rumors: Mac McClung to Sign 2-Way Contract After G League Stint

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mac McClung to a two-way NBA contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

McClung retweeted Charania and confirmed the news:

McClung averaged 21.6 points on 47 percent shooting (37.3 percent from three-point range), 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.3 minutes per game for the G League's South Bay Lakers. Thanks to his efforts, he was named the G League's Rookie of the Year.

The Lakers finished with a 21-11 record, good enough for third in the Western Conference. They defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Agua Caliente Clippers in the conference semifinals on Thursday.

McClung played summer-league ball for the Lakers, posting 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He played just 16 minutes over three games in the preseason before the Lakers waived him on Oct. 13. He signed with the South Bay Lakers 10 days later.

McClung then signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 22 and Jan. 1. He made one appearance for the Bulls, scoring a two-pointer in three minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 29. McClung also made one appearance with the G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, on Jan. 4. He had 19 points and nine assists.

The Bulls did not sign McClung for the remainder of the year after his second 10-day deal expired, and he rejoined the South Bay Lakers.

The 23-year-old McClung, who went undrafted, played college ball with Georgetown and Texas Tech. He helped lead the Red Raiders to the 2021 NCAA tournament with 15.5 points per game.

As for the Lakers, they have just one game left this season, a road matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.