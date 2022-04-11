Lakers' LeBron James Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury That Ended His Season

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters an MRI revealed he will not need offseason surgery on his left ankle even though he missed the team's final five games as it failed to qualify for the playoffs.

James said the plan is to stay off the ankle for four-to-six weeks after he made it worse by appearing in an April 1 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was an injury-plagued 2021-22 season for James, who was ruled out for the remainder of the year on April 8 with the injury. The four-time NBA champion appeared in just 56 games for the Purple and Gold.

James also missed time with an abdominal strain and left knee swelling. In addition, he was suspended for one game and missed time in the league's health and safety protocols.

Despite the injuries, James had an impressive season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

The Lakers were eliminated from the postseason in early April with a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns. It is the second time in James' four seasons with the franchise that it has missed the postseason.