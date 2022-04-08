WWE's Corey Graves, Carmella Get Married; Jon Moxley, Bayley, More Attend

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE's Corey Graves and Carmella got married Thursday in Florida after about six months of being engaged.

According to TMZ Sports, several current and former WWE Superstars were in attendance for the wedding.

WWE's Bayley, Natalya, Tamina, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Happy Corbin were all present, as were Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette.

Moxley is a current AEW star who was on WWE's main roster as Dean Ambrose from 2012-19. Paquette is Moxley's wife, and she was in WWE under the name Renee Young from 2012-20 as an announcer and interviewer.

Wrestling News tweeted a photo of Moxley and many of the other wrestling guests who were at the wedding:

Graves and Carmella, who went public with their relationship in 2019, have been fixtures in WWE for many years.

The 38-year-old Graves signed with the company in 2011 as an in-ring performer, but concussions ended his career. He transitioned into an announcing role, and he has been a main roster commentator since 2016.

Carmella, 34, signed with WWE in 2013 and reached the main roster in 2016. She won the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match and successfully cashed in the contract to become SmackDown women's champion.

Graves is currently a commentator on Raw, and Carmella is also part of the Raw roster after recently dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38 along with her partner, Queen Zelina.