Matt Corral Rumors: Saints, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Eagles Meeting With QB

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will rack up the frequent flyer miles next week as he's reportedly scheduled to visit with five teams ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Corral is slated for meetings with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a year without a consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect, interviews could play an important role in determining the order the top QBs come off the board when the draft gets underway April 28 in Las Vegas.

Corral is in a competition with Liberty's Malik Willis, Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder to become the first QB selected.

The 23-year-old California native spent four years with the Rebels, including the past two seasons as the team's starting quarterback. He completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 8,287 yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also rushed for 1,357 yards and 18 scores.

While his natural playmaking ability was evident at Ole Miss, there are questions about how he'll handle more complex NFL defensive schemes.

Bleacher Report's Nate Tice described Corral as a "single-read QB at this point in time" in his predraft scouting report.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Played in an offensive system that heavily featured run-pass options and easier progressions," Tice wrote. "His ability to progress on true dropback concepts will be a question mark until proven otherwise."

That said, in a class where every quarterback has question marks, a coaching staff may see Corral's upside and take a chance on the 2021 All-SEC second team selection under the belief it can help him develop that aspect of his game.

None of his visits next week qualify as a surprise. All five of the teams mentioned have been heavily linked to the quarterback market, including the Eagles despite having Jalen Hurts on their roster.

The Panthers (No. 6 pick) and Falcons (No. 8) have the highest selections from the group, so a strong performance in those meetings could push Corral into the top-10 conversation.

Even if that doesn't come to fruition, the signal-caller should land somewhere in the opening round. He may be destined for a development year behind the likes of Jameis Winston with the Saints or Mitchell Trubisky with the Steelers, though.

That type of outcome could actually improve Corral's long-term outlook, since he won't be under pressure to perform right away.