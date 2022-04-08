Shohei Ohtani Makes History, Faces and Throws Angels' 1st Pitch vs. Astros

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is picking up right where he left off from last year's historic season.

According to David Adler of MLB.com, Ohtani made history once again by becoming the first player in MLB history ever to throw and face his team's first pitch of the season. Ohtani served as the Angels' Opening Day starter as well as the leadoff hitter on Thursday against the Houston Astros.

