Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Responds to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Comments on Time With Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went on MLB Network and provided a response to critical comments about him from ex-Atlanta Braves teammate Ronald Acuna Jr.:

Yancen Pujols conducted an Instagram Live interview with Acuna, and the comments are summarized below:

Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital confirmed the comments.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez translated the interview, in which Acuna said he would not miss Freeman and that the two had "lots of clashes."

Acuna denied what was said:

Acuna and Freeman were teammates in Atlanta from 2018 to 2021 before the first baseman left in free agency for the Dodgers last offseason.

Both were superstars during their time with the Braves.

In four years, Acuna has made two All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger awards and finished top 12 in the National League MVP voting three times. The lone exception was 2021, when he suffered a torn ACL in July and missed the remainder of the season.

Freeman is a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger who won Gold Glove honors in 2018. In the 2021 World Series, he hit .318 (.996 OPS) with two home runs and five RBI in six games to help the Braves beat the Astros.