Tiger Woods Says He'll Need 'Lots of Ice' for Leg Injury After Masters Opening Round

Tiger Woods shot a one-under 71 in the first round of the Masters Tournament on Thursday, marking his return to professional golf after a 14-month hiatus following a February 2021 car accident in which he suffered serious leg injuries.

After the round, Woods spoke with ESPN's Michael Collins. When asked what his plans are over the next 24 hours to get ready for the second round Friday, Woods smiled and replied that it will involve "lots of ice."

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the upper and lower tibia and fibula in the one-car accident, per Dr. Anish Mahajan, the interim CEO and chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA Hospital.

USA Today's Chris Bumbaca provided more information: "'Comminuted' means there were multiple fragments of the tibia and fibula shattering, ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell said on the network Wednesday morning. 'Open fractures" are otherwise known as compound fractures, meaning the bone has protruded through the skin.'"

Woods' only competitive golf action between the crash and Thursday involved playing in the two-round PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, last December. The two finished in second in the 20-team field.

Woods looked good Thursday, registering three birdies and two bogeys on the day:

He expounded more on his condition with Collins (h/t Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times).

"I felt good,” Woods said. "The whole idea was to keep pushing but keep recovering. ... I’ve been doing that.

"I figured once the adrenaline kicks in and I get fired up and get in my little world, I can get down to business."

That's exactly what he did, as he never played a hole over par on the day.

Woods will tee off Friday at 1:41 p.m. ET with Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen. He's almost certain to make the cut. The top 50 and ties will make it to the field, and that currently includes anyone at two over or better.