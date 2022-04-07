Xander Bogaerts Rejected Red Sox Contract Offer, Won't Reach Deal Before Opening Day

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox won't come to terms on an extension before Friday's Opening Day game against the New York Yankees, he told reporters Thursday.

The star shortstop added that the Red Sox made him an offer but "it didn't work out."

The news comes after MLB insider Hector Gomez reported the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers were not making progress on an extension. The club offered the 25-year-old a contract, but he reportedly declined because it was lower than what he is willing to consider, Gomez added.

Bogaerts, 29, signed a six-year, $120 million extension at the start of the 2019 season and will make $20 million in 2022. He has a player option worth $20 million for the 2023 season, though ESPN's Joon Lee reported in October 2021 that he plans to opt out.

Based on how the shortstop market has been over the last few years, it's possible Bogaerts gets an extension worth more than $20 million annually. However, he likely won't receive a deal similar to that of Carlos Correa, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins worth $35.1 million per year.

For reference, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor makes $34.1 million annually, and Texas Rangers star Corey Seager makes $33 million per year. All three players are younger than Bogaerts and are viewed as better players at the position.

Still, Bogaerts has made a name for himself in Boston, helping the Red Sox win two World Series. The three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger hit .295/.370/.493 in 2021 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 144 games.

And while Bogaerts has spent his entire nine-year career in Boston, the Red Sox might be willing to let him walk following the acquisition of Trevor Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the franchise this offseason.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that Bogaerts would remain the team's shortstop this season and that Story, who has played the position his entire career, would play second base.

If Bogaerts plays elsewhere in 2023, Story could shift back to shortstop, but considering there's a full season of baseball ahead, it's best not to consider the what-ifs just yet.