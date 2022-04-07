UFC to Give Fan-Voted Bonuses to Fighters Paid out in Bitcoin; Top Prize of $30K

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC has announced a partnership with Crypto.com to give out $60,000 worth of cryptocurrency in fan-voted bonuses at pay-per-view events.

The bonuses will start at $30,000 for the night's favorite fighter, while the second-place winner will receive $20,000 and third-place will get $10,000 worth of bitcoin.

"Crypto.com has been an official UFC partner for less than a year, and I'm telling you they are already one of the best partners we've ever had," UFC president Dana White said in a statement. "They're constantly coming up with new ideas about how we can work together to connect with the fans. This new Fan Bonus of the Night is an awesome way to get fans more engaged in our events while rewarding the fighters for bad-ass performances."

Fans will be able to vote on the best fighters at Crypto.com, starting with UFC 273 on Saturday. Voting begins at the start of the pay-per-view card and ends an hour after the conclusion of the broadcast.

The UFC already gives out three $50,000 bonuses, two for Performance of the Night and one for Fight of the Night.

Saturday's event is headlined by a featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.