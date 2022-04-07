NFL Rumors: Malik Willis No. 1 QB on 2022 NFL Draft Board for at Least 1 Head Coach

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NFL Network's Peter Schrager projected Liberty's Malik Willis to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall in his first-round mock for the 2022 NFL draft, but he noted the quarterback "could certainly go higher" in the first round.

"I know at least one NFL head coach who said he's his No. 1 QB on the board," Schrager wrote.

Willis has been in competition with Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and others to become the first signal-caller selected when the draft gets underway April 28.

