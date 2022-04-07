NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 to Jaguars 'Far from a Slam Dunk'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Aidan Hutchinson is the betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are still keeping their options open with three weeks left before they have to make the selection.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager has the Jaguars taking Hutchinson with the top choice in his first mock draft, though he noted hearing from people around the league that the pairing is "far from a slam dunk" at this point.

