Vince McMahon's Grandson Declan Commits to Play Football at Indiana

Declan McMahon, the eldest son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, announced his commitment to play football for Indiana University on Wednesday.

McMahon played running back for Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn. His father took to Twitter to express his joy:

McMahon also received scholarship offers from East Carolina and Fordham, per his Twitter account. He earned an offer from the Hoosiers after taking a trip to Bloomington in March.

McMahon is unranked by 247Sports. His Hudl profile lists him at 6'0" and 192 pounds. He also saw time at quarterback during his senior season.

The Hoosiers' 2022 recruiting class is ranked 26th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten by 247Sports. The 21-man group is headlined by four 4-star recruits. Indiana is coming off a 2-10 season in 2021, its first losing record in three years.

McMahon's commitment comes on the heels of a big weekend for his family, as the two-night WrestleMania 38 took place in Dallas on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the most memorable moments of the biggest show of the year came on Night 2, when Vince McMahon challenged Pat McAfee to a match. McAfee had just defeated Austin Theory after an impressive showing, but he was pinned by McMahon after Theory attacked him.

However, McMahon didn't get the last laugh as he was visited by his old friend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. After offering a beer to his former boss, Austin delivered a stunner to the 76-year-old.