Stone Cold Steve Austin Stuns Vince McMahon, McAfee, Theory at WWE WrestleMania 38

During Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin ignited the crowd in Dallas when he made a surprise appearance.

In the aftermath of the match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, Austin showed up and delivered stunners to both of them and WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

The match, which McAfee won, was well-received by the crowd. As McAfee celebrated, he got challenged to an impromptu match against McMahon.

Not only did McAfee have to deal with the fatigue from his first bout, but he also had to contend with interference by Theory. McMahon toyed with him for a while and then punted a football into his chest before pinning him.

As Theory and McMahon celebrated, the glass shattered and that familiar music hit, and Austin came storming down the ramp to a massive reaction. He went straight for Theory before turning his attention to McMahon.

Austin offered to share a beer with his former boss, but we all knew what was coming. As McMahon chugged his Broken Skull American Lager, the Texas Rattlesnake hit him with the stunner. Unfortunately, the 76-year-old didn't take the move in vintage fashion, but it was still a fun moment.

Austin invited McAfee to the ring and celebrated with him for a bit with some beers before dropping the former NFL punter with a stunner.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday marked the first time in 19 years that Austin returned to the ring. He competed in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event and was victorious.