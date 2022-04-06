Braves Will Sell $151 Burger at Truist Park During 2022 MLB Season

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks? How about a $151 burger instead.

The Atlanta Braves are selling the World Champions Burger this season for that astronomical price, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network. Here's what you'll be getting for all that dough:

Oh, and it comes with a replica championship ring from the team's 2021 title. But if you want to add about $25,000 to your bill, you can get the burger with an actual World Series ring, per Yvonne Zusel of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The $151 is a nod to the organization's 151-year existence (the Braves began as the Boston Red Stockings in 1871). That's a pretty expensive cut of nostalgia, however.

The burger is going to get the Braves some social media attention, no doubt, but it's hard to imagine many people spending that amount of money on a burger outside of those who like extravagance for the sake of extravagance.