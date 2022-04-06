Derek Stingley Runs 4.44 40-Yard Dash, Impresses with 38.5" Vertical at LSU Pro Day

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. put his best foot forward ahead of the 2022 NFL draft during the Tigers' pro day Wednesday.

Stingley, who is recovered from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot that limited him to three games last season, showed off his elite athletic traits in front of NFL scouts.

The 4.37 time didn't hold up when official numbers were calculated, putting him at 4.44 seconds in the 40. His 10-yard split came in at 1.56 seconds, and he completed his three-cone drill in 6.98 seconds.

Stingley's 40 time was right in line with what other cornerbacks ran at the combine, including Sauce Gardner (4.41) and Kaiir Elam (4.39).

Among players who took part in the three-cone drill at the combine, Stingley's time of 6.98 seconds was identical to Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton. Zyon McCollum of Sam Houston State was the only cornerback who ran the three-cone in Indianapolis (6.48 seconds).

Stingley's vertical jump of 38.5 inches was half an inch better than Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton's at the combine (38").

Stingley was the main attraction for NFL teams Wednesday.

Linebacker Damone Clark, who likely would have been an early-round pick, underwent spinal fusion surgery March 24 to repair a herniated disk. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Per Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, all 32 NFL teams had representatives in Baton Rouge, and nine teams sent defensive backs coaches to work out Stingley.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Stingley ranked as the top cornerback and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 draft class.

Stingley's college career started on a high note in 2019. He was a consensus All-American selection as a freshman during the Tigers' national title season when he recorded 21 pass breakups and six interceptions in 15 games.

The Louisiana native made the All-SEC First Team in 2019 and 2020, but his draft status was clouded by the foot injury that cost him the final 10 games of the 2021 season.

Given how well Stingley performed during his workout Wednesday, he seems to have squashed any concerns about his ability to play in the NFL as a rookie.

Numerous teams in this draft are looking for help in the secondary. Stingley likely won't have to wait long before hearing his name called April 28.