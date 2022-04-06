Stephen A. Smith Says Lakers Quit on Frank Vogel in Closing Weeks of Season

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Frank Vogel is clearly on the hot seat after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a harsh assessment of the head coach Wednesday on First Take:

"The Los Angeles Lakers quit the last several weeks of the season," Smith said (3:40). "Quit on Frank Vogel."

Los Angeles lost its seventh game in a row to drop to 31-48 on the season, clinching no better than 11th in the Western Conference.

"They're not hustling back on defense, they're not prioritizing team play," Smith added. "They were a bunch of individuals, living in LaLa, enjoying the sunshine. I'm sorry, that's on Frank Vogel."

