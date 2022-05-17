Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls PG's Knee Injury Causing 'Serious Concerns' for Chicago

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball's knee injury is reportedly causing "serious concerns" within the franchise.

Chicago media personality David Kaplan stated that the lack of progress in Ball's recovery has become unnerving for Chicago.

Ball was sidelined starting in January when he underwent surgery on his left knee. The initial timetable projected he would return within two months, but he suffered a setback in his recovery near the end of the 2021-22 regular season.

The Bulls then announced he would miss the remainder of the campaign because he'd continued to "experience pain with high-level physical activity."

"He will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022-23 season," the team said.

The 24-year-old UCLA product averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists across 35 games in his first season with the Bulls before the injury.

Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and Alex Caruso were among the guards who helped fill the backcourt void for Chicago. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan also took on more responsibility leading the offense.

Ball has found a nice comfort zone following his move to the Bulls, and the team will hope he can pick up where he left off next season.