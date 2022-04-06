Kevin Durant: 'Didn't Know Where I Was' from Fatigue in 2021 Game 7 vs. Bucks

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

If it seemed like Kevin Durant was spent by the end of last season's playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, there's a good reason for it.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (starts at 47:45 mark), Durant said he was "gassed" in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"It came to a point where like I didn't know where I was one time," he added. "I was running back down court, and I was just such in a daze."

