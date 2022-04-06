Red Sox vs. Yankees 2022 Opening-Day Game Rescheduled Due to Weather

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Thursday's Opening Day game against the rival Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of a forecast for inclement weather.

New York and Boston are now scheduled to open their 2022 seasons Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

