    Red Sox vs. Yankees 2022 Opening-Day Game Rescheduled Due to Weather

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2022

    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees announced Thursday's Opening Day game against the rival Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of a forecast for inclement weather.

    New York and Boston are now scheduled to open their 2022 seasons Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

