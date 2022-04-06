Devils' Jack Hughes Ruled Out for Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils suffered a major blow to their lineup Tuesday.

The team announced that center Jack Hughes has been diagnosed with a low-grade MCL sprain in his left knee that will rule him out for the remainder of the season. Hughes suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the New York Islanders.

