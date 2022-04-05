X

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Leg 1 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2022

    David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

    It was a good day for the English Premier League at the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. 

    Liverpool blew out Benfica on Tuesday, winning 3-1, while Manchester City squeaked by Atletico Madrid 1-0. 

    Below, we'll break down the day's winners and losers in first-leg action.

    Winner: Phil Foden

    Phil Foden came on for Manchester City in the second half as a substitute. Two minutes later, his nutmeg assist to Kevin De Bruyne finally unlocked Atletico's staunch defense. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Clinical from Kevin De Bruyne on his 50th <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> appearance. 🎯<br><br>The ball from Phil Foden, though. 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/647s2zqN4U">pic.twitter.com/647s2zqN4U</a>

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    I reckon <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilFoden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilFoden</a> might start the 2nd leg. Wonderful footballer.

    Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_

    Too many big players talk about winning a Ballon d'Or and not many of them are as talented as Phil Foden. Who will probably win it anyway...

    A huge moment. A massive player. 

    Loser: Diego Simeone

    The plan for Atletico was predictably simple: Play stout defense and keep things close before heading back to Spain for the second leg. 

    The issue throughout much of this game was that Atletico parked the bus so far into the back of the lot, they couldn't even see the proverbial store. 

    Rory Smith @RorySmith

    I agree with all that, but is there not part of a defensive masterclass that involves either having an outlet in attack to relieve pressure, or to create some sense of threat to prevent the opposition piling forward? Atletico aren't doing any of that.

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Three times now in the first few minutes of the second half, Atletico have had the entire City half to run into.

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    Atletico definitely looking to counter more this half - tough when everyone has to sprint 80 yards tho.

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Feels like Atletico don't have attackers fast enough to play this countering game against a team as good as City.

    Atletico created a chance or two on the counter, and perhaps if Antoine Griezmann had more pace at this stage in his career or had the Spanish side been more clinical on the break, it might have worked to their advantage. 

    Instead, they'll be playing catch-up in the second leg. 

    Winner and Loser: Ibrahima Konate

    It was the best of times and the worst of times for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. 

    He scored the game's opening goal, so that was the good:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    What a time for Ibrahima Konaté to score his first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> goal!<br>Liverpool make the perfect start. 👌 <a href="https://t.co/N4PJQrLqIp">pic.twitter.com/N4PJQrLqIp</a>

    But then he completely whiffed on Benfica's lone goal, allowing the Portuguese side to cut the 2-0 deficit in half. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    DARWIN NUNEZ. 💥<br><br>Ibrahima Konaté will want that one back. 😅 <a href="https://t.co/IBqunw96GG">pic.twitter.com/IBqunw96GG</a>

    All's well that ends well, but it was quite the day for Konate.

    Loser: Benfica's Already Slim Hopes to Advance

    Beating Liverpool is hard enough. But trying to recover from a two-goal deficit is a huge hurdle to overcome. 

    Especially when former Porto player Luis Diaz is there to torture his once-rivals, like he did on Tuesday with a goal and an assist. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Luis Diaz comes back to haunt Benfica, he has never lost to them. 🌶<br><br>Naby Keita with the run and assist, Liverpool are active! <a href="https://t.co/RfAxk4BF8G">pic.twitter.com/RfAxk4BF8G</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Sadio Mane scores his 15th goal of the season, easy as you like. 💫 <a href="https://t.co/7f7MKfSWRc">pic.twitter.com/7f7MKfSWRc</a>

    Talk about adding insult to injury. It can't feel good for Benfica supporters to see Diaz play a starring role, especially now that Benfica's UCL hopes hang on a thread because of it. 

