Report: Adam Schefter, Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN Contract Details, Salaries Revealed

Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN has reportedly reached new multimillion-dollar contracts with reporters Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Schefter reached a new five-year, $45 million deal with the company, and Wojnarowski landed $35 million over the same timeframe, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Both contracts give the reporters capability to make even more money over the course of the deal.

Marchand noted Schefter's deal gives him a higher salary due to his seniority at ESPN and the NFL's outsized influence in sports culture. Schefter has been with ESPN since 2009. Wojnarowski joined the company in 2017.

Both have become the most trusted reporters in their respective sports along with making consistent appearances on ESPN programming. Schefter and Wojnarowski also have successful podcasts on the platform.

ESPN has gone all-in on talent in recent months, signing Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to massive contracts to leave Fox and take over the Monday Night Football booth.

Along with retaining Schefter and Wojnarowski, the company also re-signed top MLB reporter Jeff Passan to a four-year, $4 million contract.