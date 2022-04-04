2022 NFL Draft Order: Latest Selection List After Eagles, Saints Trade Multiple Picks

Set Number: X163971 TK1

The 2022 NFL Draft order got shaken up Monday by a trade between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia traded the No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 picks to New Orleans in exchange for picks No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in the 2022 draft, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection.

Here is a look at the updated first-round draft order:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks New York Jets Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions

The Eagles were going to be the only team in this year's draft to have three first-round picks. Getting another first-round pick in 2023 will be huge for a Philadelphia team that's still evaluating whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is the long-term answer under center.

The 2023 quarterback class is expected to be better than this year's group, which might have factored into their decision to trade one of their first-round selections for one next year.

Philadelphia needs to upgrade in several areas this offseason, and it will have the opportunity to do so with its two first-round picks. One of the team's biggest needs is an edge-rusher, though some of the best in this year's class—Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Jermaine Johnson II and Kayvon Thibodeaux—could be off the board by No. 15.

The Eagles could also use a safety and a wide receiver to add alongside DeVonta Smith. This year's class has no shortage of potential first-round wideouts, including Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks and Chris Olave.

Meanwhile, the Saints now have an extra pick to address some of their top needs. They re-signed Jameis Winston, so they don't necessarily need a quarterback, but they could use a wide receiver to pair with Michael Thomas.

The Saints failed to place some solid pass-catchers around Winston in 2021. They could use an upgrade over Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith.

New Orleans could also use an offensive lineman, defensive tackle and tight end.